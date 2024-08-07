MU hikes hostel fees by 74%

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has hiked its hostel fees by 74%, from ₹6,600 per year to ₹11,500 per year, applicable from the current academic year. Though the fee hike was approved in May, the increased rates were publicised only when the admission process began last week. On Tuesday, students at the university’s Kalina campus tried to hold a protest against the hike in front of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan, but they were deterred by heavy deployment of police forces. Mumbai, India - March 30, 2023: An outside view of Savitribai Phule Girls Hostel, at Charni Road, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

“This is the first time since 2008 that we have hiked the hostel fees. The fee adjustment aims to balance financial sustainability with minimising additional burden on students,” said an official from the university.

The University of Mumbai operates six hostels for male and female students at the Kalina and Fort campuses. These include four hostels for girls – New Girls Hostel, Savitribai Phule Hostel, Madam Kama Girls Hostel and Maharshi Dhondo Keshav Karve Girls Hostel; and two hostels for boys – Karmveer Bhaurao Patil Hostel and Jagannath Shankarshet Hostel.

In 2008, the annual fee for these hostels was set at ₹9,600, which included a mess deposit of ₹3,000, room rent of ₹2,000, electricity charges of ₹3,000, and a security deposit of ₹1,100. Excluding the mess deposit, the total fee was ₹6,600.

On May 28 this year, the university’s board of management approved raising the hostel fee excluding the mess deposit to ₹11,500, a hike of ₹4,900 or 74% compared to the earlier rate.

“If the university has not increased the hostel fee since 2008, it is their fault,” said Siddhant Malvankar, a student. “We understand that prices of various things go up and agree that hostel fees too should increase. But why are students being burdened with a sudden 70-75% hike?”

The university administration said they have taken measures to ensure that students do not face undue hardships due to the fee hike. The fee hike was necessary to account for inflation, rising electricity costs, and other associated expenses, said university officials.