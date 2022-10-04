MU postpones winter 2022 exam; new schedule to be released soon

Five days after final year undergraduate students of various city colleges approached the University of Mumbai requesting postponement of winter 2022 examinations, the varsity on Tuesday released a circular confirming the same. While a fresh schedule is yet to be released, the university has informed all affiliated colleges that exams will now be held post-Diwali holidays, sometime in mid-November.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the examination schedule released by the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) last week, exams for several third-year BCom, BSc and BA exams were scheduled to begin on October 13.

“The notice announcing exam dates was released less than a month before the commencement of exams, leaving students very little time to prepare for both internal and external theory as well as practical exams,” said a letter addressed to the BoEE by TY BSc-Computer Science students of D G Ruparel College, Matunga.

It further highlighted how this specific batch has only appeared for online exams until May this year, leaving many students ill-prepared for a two-and-a-half-hour physical examination at such short notice.

Other than Ruparel, final year students of Maharshi Dayanand College, Parel, Rizvi and R D National Colleges in Bandra and Vikas College, Vikhroli has approached the MU examination department with a request for postponing all exams to the second week of November, after the end of Diwali break.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Considering the representations received from the students of some colleges, all winter 2022 session examinations are being postponed. The revised schedule will be released soon,” said a circular released by MU on Tuesday.