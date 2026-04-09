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Mulund Metro mishap: Site engg, supervisor granted bail

The accused duo were not on duty at the time of the incident, and no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping them in jail, the court noted

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 06:00 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: The sessions court on Tuesday granted bail to a site supervisor and a site engineer booked in connection with parapet collapse incident at a metro site in Mulund on February 14, which killed one person.

The incident occurred around 12.20pm on February 14 on the arterial LBS Road in Mulund, when a portion of a precast parapet segment collapsed on the road beneath, killing one person and injuring three others (Hindustan Times)

While engineer Saurabh Singh and supervisor Prashant Haribhau Bhoir were both employed by Milan Road Buildtech, the firm carrying out construction work at the site, they were not on duty at the time of the incident, and no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping them in jail, the court noted.

The incident occurred around 12.20pm on February 14 on the arterial LBS Road in Mulund, when a portion of a precast parapet segment collapsed on the road beneath, killing one person and injuring three others. The Mulund police subsequently booked several persons associated with the project including project manager Kuldip Sapkal, engineer Singh, Harish Tejsingh Chohan, welder Ramashish, project consultant T Sai Suresh Kumar and project manager Avadhut Inamdar from the DB-Hill International-Louis Berger consortium, which was the general consultant for the project.

The public prosecutor opposed the plea, claiming the offence was serious – one person had died and three others who were injured were still under treatment, with one being serious. The accused duo were involved in the offence and if bail was granted to them, they would not remain present or co-operate with the probe. It was the common responsibility of all the accused to ensure adequate precautions were taken at the site, and how the incident occurred needed to be investigated, the public prosecutor. One of the accused was a site engineer and the other a site supervisor, and it was their duty to be present on site and guide the staff, he said.

The court, however, said that apparently the incident occurred because of the mistake of the welder, who has been arrested in the case, and no fruitful purpose would be served by continuing to keep the two accused in jail, as nothing was to be recovered from them.

A probe by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had found that temporary fasteners used to hold the parapet segment in place were “inadvertently” cut off by the welder, leading to the incident.

 
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