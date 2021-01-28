IND USA
mumbai news

Mumbai: 1st rake for Metro-2A arrives; CM to unveil it on Friday

The trial runs for Metro-2A and 7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) will begin in March and operations are expected to start from May.
By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Mumbai Metro coach on its way to Metro Station in Wadala, Mumbai, from Bengaluru, on Thursday. (Bachchan Kumar / Hindustan Times)

The first Metro rake (train) for line 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) reached Mumbai on Thursday morning. The rake will be unveiled in the city by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday at the Charkop depot, officials said.

The first indigenously manufactured rake in the country, the train was dispatched from the Bharat Earth Movers Limited manufacturing unit on January 24.

According to officials, the trial runs for Metro-2A and 7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) will begin in March and operations are expected to start from May. Mumbai has only one Metro line -- an 11.5km Metro-1 connecting the suburbs of Andheri, Ghatkopar and Versova.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has prepared a road map for establishing 337 kms of Metro lines in the metropolitan region by 2026.

