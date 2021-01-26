Mumbai Metro-5 corridor to be complete by December 2024: MMRDA
A major line that will ease commute in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Metro-5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan), is expected to be completed by December 2024, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said in a statement issued on Sunday.
The 24.90-km elevated corridor will provide much-needed connectivity in areas heavily dependent on the suburban railway. It will also provide interconnectivity with Metro-4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarwadavali) and Metro-12 (Kalyan-Taloja).
Of the 24-km line, a 12.7-km stretch between Kapurbawadi and Bhiwandi connects Kapurbawadi, Balkum Naka, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjur Phata, Dhamankar Naka, and Bhiwandi. The first pier cap of this stretch near Balkum in Thane was erected on January 22 this year, a senior official from MMRDA said.
The state authority has also sought clearance from the Central government for the diversion of 1,971.71 square metres (sqm) of forest land in Balkum as well as of 377.86 sqm of area in Kasheli, Bhiwandi for constructing around 24 piers for the project.
MMRDA is looking at implementing 337 kms of metro lines in MMR by 2026. The first two lines — Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) — are expected to be operational by May this year.
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the first rolling stock for Metro-2A and Charkop depot, which will be utilised as a common depot for both the lines, on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai to get five new cyber police stations on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Shiv Sena leaders, ministers didn’t attend farmers’ protest in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: NCB nabs absconding drug dealer Arif Bhujwala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
600 teachers, non-teaching staff protest new education policy in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: ED raids 10 premises of Omkar Group in Yes Bank fraud case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 16.4°C, mercury drops to Mumbai’s lowest this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bullet train: NHSRCL calls for final bids for BKC station in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Metro-5 corridor to be complete by December 2024: MMRDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP chief Sharad Pawar slams Maha governor, Centre at farmers’ rally in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra crosses 100,000 Covid vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Schools expect good turnout with Class 5 to 8 starting from Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers from Maharashtra stand their ground on new agri laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body seeks list of HCWs from private hospitals for vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai local trains to open for all soon, says CM Uddhav Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Another FIR filed against car designer Dilip Chhabria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox