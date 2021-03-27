Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: 2 firemen hurt in Prabhadevi building blaze
Two firemen of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) were injured on Saturday while undertaking firefighting operations for a storage facility in Prabhadevi
By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Gammon House at Prabhadevi. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Two firemen of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) were injured on Saturday while undertaking firefighting operations for a storage facility in Prabhadevi.

According to BMC’s disaster management cell, a level-3 fire was reported at a ground plus five a storage facility Gammon House at Prabhadevi. The fire was reported at around 5.42am, and no civilian injuries were reported in the incident.

An MFB officer said, “There was a large number of electric cables and wires stored due to which the firefighting operations went on for a longer period. Two firemen were injured.”

According to MFB, Harichandra Vadekar, 55, received a minor injury on his leg, and Abijit Tandel, 49, felt suffocated during the operations and was rushed to Sushrusha Hospital.

Meanwhile, the fire was extinguished at around 5.13pm, the disaster management cell added.

