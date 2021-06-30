Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: 27-year-old run over by train
mumbai news

Mumbai: 27-year-old run over by train

A 27-year-old woman died and two other persons were run over by a train on the trans-harbour line at Pawane MIDC on Tuesday
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 12:34 AM IST
HT Image

A 27-year-old woman died and two other persons were run over by a train on the trans-harbour line at Pawane MIDC on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased, Nazma Shaikh, Ezbul Shaikh, 39, and his wife, Shenur Shaikh, 28, were crossing the railway tracks below the Pawane bridge around 4.05pm. A train, which was going to Thane from Vashi, ran over Nazma and she died on the spot. Ezbul jumped into a nearby nullah and suffered injuries due to the fall, Shenur also jumped into the nullah, but she was partially hit by the train. They were later admitted to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Hospital at Vashi.

Vishnu Kesarkar, senior inspector of Vashi GRP, said, “Prima facie, it appears that trains came from both sides (Thane and Vashi) when these people were crossing the tracks, and they got confused. Nazma’s husband was also with them, but he was walking around 20feet behind them when the accident took place. All of them were from Kopar Khairane and would sell fish in local markets.”

“There is a proper bridge for crossing the tracks in the area where the accident took place. The railways have also developed protective walls on both sides of the tracks to prevent illegal crossing,” Kesarkar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP