Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: 34 years on, court acquits two booked for assault
mumbai news

Mumbai: 34 years on, court acquits two booked for assault

Thirty-four years after they were booked by the police for allegedly stabbing a hotel manager at Bhandup, the Mumbai sessions court earlier this week acquitted two accused for want of evidence.
By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 12:58 AM IST
HT Image

Thirty-four years after they were booked by the police for allegedly stabbing a hotel manager at Bhandup, the Mumbai sessions court earlier this week acquitted two accused for want of evidence.

The victim, Jaya Shetty, was stabbed while he was sitting at the counter of the hotel on August 10, 1985. He was taken to Rajawadi Hospital where he told the police that he was assaulted by four persons namely Arjun Lokhande, Bal Kadam, Rohidas Kharat and Mahesh Khare.

Shetty in his statement to police claimed he knew all the accused and he was attacked over issues related to his previous business related to liquor. Based on this, the police arrested Lokhande, Kadam, Kharat and Khare.

During trial, Lokhande and Kadam died hence a case against them was abated. Kharat and Khare were prosecuted for the assault. Both of them were, however, granted bail in 1986 after which they absconded.

They were rearrested in 2019 and put to trial before the sessions court. The trial could only commence late in 2019.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra sees 55,411 new Covid-19 cases; 536,682 active infections

Vaccination drive hit by shortage, most centres in Maharashtra closed

More PPE kits, ventilators were given to BJP-led states than to Maharashtra: Prithviraj Chavan

Maharashtra likely to impose strict lockdown of 2 weeks

During the trial, the court issued summons to witnesses such as the complainant, eye witnesses who took the victim to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. However, the prosecution failed to trace the witnesses and filed a report saying the witnesses were not traceable.

The prosecution could only examine the investigating officer of the case while no other witnesses were available to depose before the court.

The court noted that no examination of key witnesses such as the victim, eye witnesses, medical officer and other relevant witnesses is fatal to prosecution case. Hence, the court said no evidence was put forth by the prosecution against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP