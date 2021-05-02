Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: 4 arrested four for duping auto dealers
Mumbai: 4 arrested four for duping auto dealers

The Dahisar police have arrested four members of a gang that cheated motorcycle dealers by taking a loan on someone else’s CIBIL score
By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 11:41 PM IST
The Dahisar police have arrested four members of a gang that cheated motorcycle dealers by taking a loan on someone else’s CIBIL score.

According to the Dahisar police, the gang members also included the employee of a bank who smuggled documents of good CIBIL holders to the gang members who then purchased motorcycles on loan and sold them without paying a single instalment.

Assistant inspector Chandrakant George had received a tip-off about four persons buying two-wheelers on loan and then selling them off for 50,000 to 55,000 in rural areas.

After their loans were passed, the gang members picked up the bikes and sold them to unsuspecting buyers for a low rate.

Police arrested the main accused from Pune and recovered at least 23 two-wheelers from him.

“There are many cases registered against the gang members that include six people and bank employees,” said George. The police have arrested four men and are on the lookout for the other two.

The arrested four have been identified as Pravin Khadakbaan, 31, Devendra Majhi, 41, Anil Navthale, 31 and Kiran Padnekar, 39.

The police officers said that the gang have till now sold at least 28 two-wheelers. “We suspect that more people are a part of the gang except the six who have been identified,” said George.

