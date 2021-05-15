Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: 4 booked in illegal death certificate racket
mumbai news

Mumbai: 4 booked in illegal death certificate racket

City police crime branch officers have booked a doctor and three others suspected to be involved in a death certificate racket
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 11:11 PM IST
HT Image

City police crime branch officers have booked a doctor and three others suspected to be involved in a death certificate racket.

The accused would arrange death certificate in 3,000 for those who wish to take the body of their relatives to their hometown for the last rituals and urgently require a death certificate. The group was allegedly issuing death certificate without a doctor examining the (deceased) person. Those booked on charges of cheating and forgery have been identified as Sunny Kawle, Somnath Gaikwad and Dashrath Gurav. A doctor is also been named in the case.

The crime branch had unearthed the racket after sending a bogus customer to one of the group members who issued a death certificate for 3,000 without examining the body, the police said. Crime branch officers have handed over the case to Nagpada police for further probe. The police are trying to find out when the group is illegally issuing death certificate.

City police crime branch officers have booked a doctor and three others suspected to be involved in a death certificate racket.

The accused would arrange death certificate in 3,000 for those who wish to take the body of their relatives to their hometown for the last rituals and urgently require a death certificate. The group was allegedly issuing death certificate without a doctor examining the (deceased) person. Those booked on charges of cheating and forgery have been identified as Sunny Kawle, Somnath Gaikwad and Dashrath Gurav. A doctor is also been named in the case.

The crime branch had unearthed the racket after sending a bogus customer to one of the group members who issued a death certificate for 3,000 without examining the body, the police said. Crime branch officers have handed over the case to Nagpada police for further probe. The police are trying to find out when the group is illegally issuing death certificate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat

‘Slash’ jeans are a thing and tweeple have thoughts. Seen them yet?

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP