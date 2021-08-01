Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: 47-year-old assaults, forces man to eat trash; arrested
mumbai news

Mumbai: 47-year-old assaults, forces man to eat trash; arrested

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 11:20 PM IST
Meghwadi police on Saturday arrested a 47-year-old man and his accomplice for allegedly assaulting a man and forcing him to eat garbage from public dustbin over a petty fight. The accused recorded the entire ordeal and then uploaded it on social media, said police.

Police officers of unit 10 of Mumbai Police’s crime branch said they were alerted about the clip, following which they started searching for the accused. After getting input from informers, police apprehended the accused, Abdul Khalid Malik Shaikh, from Jogeshwari Railway station area on Saturday evening.

“The accused has several cases registered against him at Meghwadi police station as well as Borivli and Andheri government railway police stations. He is member of the fake gang,” said an officer from unit 10 of crime branch.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Shaikh and his accomplice, Fahim Zaid Ali, 20, were walking along Pascal Colony in Jogeshwari (East) and picked up a fight with the victim, Mohammed Ali Shaikh, 21.

The accused, who were carrying iron rods and knives, assaulted Ali and dragged him towards the public dustbin where he was forced to lick the latch of the bin and eat garbage.

The officers said the victim was taken to a hospital by locals after the police was informed.

Police officers have registered a case of assault. “After we watched the video and recorded statements of the victim and witnesses, we registered a case of attempt to murder against the duo,” said an officer from Meghwadi police station.

Crime branch officers on Saturday handed over the accused to the police who are conducting further investigation and tracing Fahim.

