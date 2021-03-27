Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: 65-year-old gets life term for sexually abusing daughter, granddaughter
A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on Thursday sentenced a 65-year-old Bhandup resident to life imprisonment for raping his 22-year-old daughter and sexually abusing his 10-year-old granddaughter on several occasions in 2017.
The complainant, daughter of the convict, said she lived with her children as her husband had left her, and that she would visit her maternal house often.

She alleged that on May 11, 2017, the accused raped her and threatened to kill her children if she revealed the incident to anyone. Later, on June 27, 2017, the 10-year-old told the complainant that the accused attempted to sexually abuse her. The woman further alleged that on July 1, 2017, when she visited her mother, her father raped her again. She then reported the abuse to Bhandup police, setting criminal law in motion.

The prosecution examined in all nine witnesses, including the survivors, and also relied on medical evidence to support its case.

The accused, on the other hand, claimed that his daughter had falsely implicated him over property dispute within the family.

The court declined to accept the defence and convicted him on the basis of evidence presented by the prosecution.

