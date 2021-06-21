Mumbai: 67-year-old kills mentally challenged son, ends life

A senior citizen killed his mentally challenged son, 35, and died by suicide at his house in Mulund on Sunday, said police. The 67-year-old wrote a note stating he was stressed about his son’s disability due to which he decided to kill him and then commit suicide.

Police officers said the incident took place between 11pm on Saturday and 9am on Sunday at their flat in Crown Jewel Apartment at Yogi Hills. The man gave his wife and son a sedative in their ice cream after which they slept. He then drowned the son in a drum of water, following which he ended his life. Officers said the elderly retired as an engineer from a firm seven years ago. The man’s wife reported the incident after she woke up. The police took the bodies to the hospital where they were declared dead before admission. “We registered a case against the man for murder, while an accidental death report in the suicide case,” said V Bhise, senior inspector of Mulund police station.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sanjivini: 011-24311918