Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Airport Customs seize 4.1 cr in foreign currency; 3 held

Mumbai: Airport Customs seize 4.1 cr in foreign currency; 3 held

mumbai news
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 02:43 PM IST

According to the Customs department, a family of three Indian passengers, departing to Dubai via Fly Dubai flight FZ 446, was intercepted in a targeted operation

All three were apprehended and taken to a local court which remanded them to judicial custody (ANI)
ByVijay Kumar Yadav

Mumbai: The airport Customs officials on Wednesday seized foreign currency worth $4,97,000 (approximately 4.1 crore) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and arrested three members of a family.

According to the Customs department, a family of three Indian passengers departing to Dubai via Fly Dubai flight FZ 446 was intercepted in a targeted operation carried out during the early morning hours on 2 Nov 2022.

After interception and examination of baggage from the passengers, they recovered $ 4,97,000 equivalent to approximately 4.1 crore in Indian Rupees, Customs officials said.

All three were apprehended and taken to a local court which remanded them to judicial custody.

The names of the passengers have not been disclosed as the investigation is on, said officials.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP