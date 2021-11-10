Mumbai airport gears up to handle 660 daily flights for its winter schedule

With air travel witnessing a steady revival, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is gearing up to handle about 660 daily flights during the winter season, when the frequency of flights is expected to go up.

“With a planned average of 660 daily flight movements, arrival and departure movements will have equal distribution - 330 average daily flight movements each,” a CSMIA spokesperson said.

“Destinations including New Delhi, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, which were on the top in terms of the highest flight frequency during the 2020 and 2019 winter schedules,” the CSMIA spokesperson said.

According to the ratings agency ICRA, a strong year-on-year growth for domestic and international traffic for Indian carriers is expected in FY2022.

Some of the leading airlines that are expected to have a high number of weekly flight operations include IndiGo (240), SpiceJet (120) and Go First (90), an airport official said.

The winter schedule of 2020 had witnessed average daily passenger traffic as follows: IndiGo (21,035), Air India (6,774), SpiceJet (5,855), Vistara (4,911) and Go First (4,645).