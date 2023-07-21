Mumbai Airport: Cafe run by differently abled children at T2

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has opened a new outlet of Mitti Café, which embraces diversity and empowers differently abled individuals. The Café is situated in the arrival section of Terminal 2 at Mumbai International Airport.

Mitti Café at CSMIA will be run by a group of 23 differently abled employees who have been trained over three months. (HT Photo)

Mitti Café at CSMIA will be run by a group of 23 differently abled employees who have been trained over three months. The employees include persons with physical, intellectual, and psychological disabilities ranging from visual impairment, autism, down syndrome, and Asperger’s to paraplegia.

The newly launched Mitti Café at CSMIA will serve travellers refreshments. “Customers can order from a special menu card printed in braille, and use small placards to communicate with attendants along with sign language menus and placards with basic instructions. The launch of Mitti Café at CSMIA will be the 38th outlet in India,” said the spokesperson.

“We are honoured to be partnered with Mitti Café as we embark on this extraordinary journey committed to the cause of employment and livelihoods for people with special needs. CSMIA supports this great initiative as it also helps create awareness about disability and inclusion. Being a conscientious organisation, we believe in taking the lead and driving such transformative endeavours,” a CSMIA spokesperson said.

Alina Alam, Director of Mitti Café, emphasised the impact of this expansion on individuals with disabilities, as well as the overall community, stating, “This endeavour not only creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities, but also showcases the immense potential and capabilities of this remarkable workforce. We believe in breaking barriers and fostering a society that embraces inclusion.”