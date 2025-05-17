Mumbai airport replaces Turkey’s Celebi with Indian firm

Mumbai: The Adani Group-led Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has appointed Kolkata-based firm Indo Thai Airport Services to provide ground-handling services to airlines on a temporary basis after terminating its agreement with Turkish firm Celebi NAS Airport Services. Mumbai, India - May 28, 2020: Planes parked at The Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. A media tour was conducted to witness the preparedness at CSMIA post resuming its domestic air service operation in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 28, 2020. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times) (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Indo Thai, which operates at nine other Indian airports, will be the interim ground handling service provider at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for the next three months until a long-term partner is finalised, according to an MIAL spokesperson.

The development comes a day after the Ministry of Civil Aviation revoked the security clearance of Celebi NAS with immediate effect, citing national security concerns. This was after Turkey’s diplomatic alignment with Pakistan during the recent conflict with India following Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

After Celebi’s contract was terminated, MIAL held a meeting with all affected airlines before deciding to appoint Indo Thai Airport Services, an Indian firm, temporarily until it finalises a new, long-term ground-handling partner. MIAL will initiate a Request for Proposal to onboard a long-term partner in the next three days, according to the spokesperson.

All existing Celebi NAS employees at the Mumbai airport will also be transferred to Indo Thai Airport Services on their existing terms and conditions of employment, thereby ensuring no loss of employment and continued service delivery to airline partners, the spokesperson said.

“All ground-handling equipment currently owned by Celebi NAS will be leased by Indo Thai Airport Services, in order to maintain continuity of service,” the spokesperson said. “MIAL has also assured all its airline partners that ground-handling operations will remain unaffected, and operations at CSMIA will continue seamlessly.”

Political credit

Following the development, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena rushed to claim credit for terminating Celebi’s contract and ensuring that 4,500 Indian employees of the Turkish firm did not lose their jobs. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Shiv Sena leader and state industries minister Uday Samant said, “We held detailed discussions with the airport authority to ensure the continued employment of 4,500 Indian workers. Thanks to this initiative, their jobs are now secure.”

Samant also threatened to launch protests if other Turkish companies operating in Maharashtra do not pack up and leave. “Any foreign company that supports anti-India sentiments has no place in Maharashtra and must leave the country immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena’s ally in the Mahayuti government, the Bharatiya Janata Party, held a protest at a Turkish eatery at Fort on Friday.