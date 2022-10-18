Mumbai airport resumes ops after hours-long maintenance work

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) resumed its operation following post-monsoon runway maintenance work on Tuesday. The maintenance work was carried out between 11pm and 5pm during the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, the airport had said it would remain shut for six hours the following day for maintenance work on both its runways. It said it would carry out work, including on runway edge lights for runway 14/32, and the upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights ), among other major tasks during that duration.

"CSMIA has planned a runway closure on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs, for repair & maintenance work on both its runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27. As part of its post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major work like runway edge lights for runway 14/32, and upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights), among other significant tasks will be undertaken," a statement by the airport – posted on its Twitter handle – read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"With more than 800 flights landing and taking off each day, this yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations," the statement further said.

The flights – in cooperation with airline customers, and other key stakeholders – were effectively rescheduled to carry out the task.

One of the busiest airports in the country, the Mumbai Airport had last week diverted eight flights because of heavy rain and low visibility conditions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail