Mumbai airport to shut both runways for 6 hours on May 7 for pre-monsoon work

The two runways at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai will be shut between 11 am and 5 pm on Thursday for annual pre-monsoon maintenance.

This annual pre-monsoon maintenance, which covers 1,033 acres, is crucial for preserving the health and longevity of airside infrastructure. (Representative photo)

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“Committed to safety and operational excellence, CSMIA has scheduled its annual pre-monsoon runway maintenance for 7 May... During this time, both the primary runway 09/27 and secondary runway 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational,” the airport operator said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“As part of CSMIA’s comprehensive monsoon contingency plan, stakeholder consultation was carried out six months in advance to notify airlines and other stakeholders, enabling airlines to adjust their flight schedules well ahead of time and plan appropriately,” the statement added.

This annual pre-monsoon maintenance, which covers 1,033 acres, is crucial for preserving the health and longevity of airside infrastructure.

As per procedure, specialists will inspect runway surfaces for wear and tear, addressing preventive measures to ensure safe landings and take-offs during the monsoon season. CSMIA also utilises machinery to monitor the entire maintenance process, ensuring timely execution within the designated six-hour window.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the works usually undertaken are detailed runway inspection and repairs, fresh marking and painting at intersections, rubber removal from the runway, maintenance and checks of the Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) system, cleaning of cable ducts and manholes, validation of the Runway End Safety Area for both runways, and testing of over 5,000 aeronautical ground lights and essential navigation systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the works usually undertaken are detailed runway inspection and repairs, fresh marking and painting at intersections, rubber removal from the runway, maintenance and checks of the Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) system, cleaning of cable ducts and manholes, validation of the Runway End Safety Area for both runways, and testing of over 5,000 aeronautical ground lights and essential navigation systems. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In 2025, such activity was undertaken twice—pre-monsoon and post-monsoon. The pre-monsoon work took place on May 8, and the post-monsoon on November 20. On both days, the runways were shut for six hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, such activity was undertaken twice—pre-monsoon and post-monsoon. The pre-monsoon work took place on May 8, and the post-monsoon on November 20. On both days, the runways were shut for six hours. {{/usCountry}}

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