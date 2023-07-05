Airport expands security check area at T2 for better crowd management

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport recently unveiled the second phase of its pre-embarkation security check (PESC) facility at Terminal 2 to tackle the alleged delay while checking-in at the security gate.

The first phase of the project was unveiled on March 27 that added eight new security lanes, including a new domestic-to-domestic (D2D) transfer facility. The second phase of the project was launched on Saturday and focused on enhancing the experience by nearly doubling the processing space at the PESC, CSMIA said in a press release.

With the infrastructure augmentation, CSMIA now has a total of 5,735 square meters of dedicated space for security screening, and 328 square meters of newly created domestic transfer security check area, added the press release. It added that the newly designed PESC now provides for a contiguous processing area of approximately 2,075 square meters, making it one of the largest in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, CSMIA’s spokesperson said, “We are excited to announce the commissioning of eight new security lanes and the expansion of our integrated pre-embarkation security check. This infrastructure augmentation is a significant step towards enhancing the processing capacity at T2 of CSMIA and ensures a faster and more secure travel experience for all our passengers. We are confident that these new facilities will further strengthen our commitment to providing world-class services to our passengers.”

The expanded facility is a key enabler for smooth passenger movement. To further enhance the experience at this touchpoint, CSMIA has deployed Goodness Champions (Services Specialists) to guide passengers and provided priority lanes for senior citizens, passengers with children/ infants and specially-abled passengers, stated the press release.

With the commissioning of this expanded and enhanced facility, CSMIA has once again demonstrated its commitment to providing a systematic and hassle-free travel experience for its passengers, added the press release. It stated that the airport’s capacity enhancement initiatives have not only increased its processing capabilities, but they have also enabled it to better serve its airline customers by reducing Minimum Connecting Time (MCT) and ensuring timely transfers. CSMIA’s continued focus on infrastructure development and passenger experience sets a new benchmark for airports in the country, cementing its position as a leading aviation hub in the region.

