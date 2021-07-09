Mumbai: Arrested accused flees from police station

A Satara resident, arrested for eloping with a minor girl, fled from Saki Naka police station late on Thursday by jumping over the compound wall. The accused, Navnath Patole, 22, was arrested after the grandmother of a 17-year-old girl from Saki Naka had filed a missing complaint.

“We had started searching for the girl and the unidentified man. We traced them and arrested Patole for fleeing with the minor girl. He was booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and for kidnapping,” said an officer from Saki Naka police station.

The police said the minor and Patole had met on social media.

On Thursday around midnight, Patole told the on-duty constable that he wanted to go to the toilet. “On the way back from the toilet, he pushed the constable, jumped over the compound wall and fled,” said another officer.

“We searched for Patole in the nearby area but could not find him,” said senior inspector Balwant Deshmukh.