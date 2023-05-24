Two nabbed for robbing 78-lakh cash 11 years ago from ATM cash van

Mumbai: A 11-year run came to an end after two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly fleeing with ₹78-lakh cash that was supposed to be deposited in an ATM kiosk in Kandivali on September 12, 2012.

“The two had spent all the booty in buying land and houses in their village. They had bought cars as well and the money had run out within two years,” Deepshikha Ware, senior police inspector from Kandivali Police Station said. (HT PHOTO)

The main accused, identified as Arun Waghmare, 38, was arrested from Vishram Nagar, Sangli, on May 15. Waghmare led to another accused – identified as Satish Aghade, 38 – who was arrested from Latur.

According to the police, Waghmare had planned the entire heist, along with Aghade, another employee of Writer Safeguard, a firm that takes contracts to load cash into ATM kiosks.

While recounting the incident, an officer said, “On the day of the heist, five employees, including Waghmare and Aghade, had left in a modified Mahindra Bolero jeep from their office in Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel, around 1pm. There were two-armed security guards as well in the vehicle.”

When they reached an HDFC bank ATM kiosk on SV Road in Kandivali (West) at 2.30pm, three employees got off with ₹44 lakh to deposit in the machine, while one of the security guards and Waghmare stayed back, said the officer, adding, “A few minutes later, the guard too got off the vehicle to fetch water. Waghmare, who started working for the company only 10 days ago, cashed in on the opportunity and fled with the vehicle as well as ₹78-lakh cash which was inside it.”

Waghmare’s colleagues tried to call him, but his phone was switched off, following which they alerted the police control room, the officer said, adding that the guards informed the police that the vehicle had a GPS tracking system.

“After tracing, we found the vehicle abandoned near Nirmala College on MG Road in Kandivali (West). However, Waghmare had decamped with the money. We had booked Waghmare for robbery and were trying to trace him since then,” the officer said.

