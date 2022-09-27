Mumbai auto, taxi fare hike notified by govt, effective from October 1

MUMBAI: Auto and taxi rides in Mumbai will become more dearer from October 1. On Tuesday, the Maharashtra transport department gave its nod to increase auto and taxi fares by ₹2 and ₹3 respectively, and all autos and taxi meters will have to be recalibrated by November 30, 2022. The decision to hike fares of these two modes of transport was taken by the state government after the auto taxi unions thrice threatened to go on strike in the last two months.

A circular by the Regional Transport Office RTO read, “We have considered the increasing prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) from ₹49/kg in March 2021 to ₹80 currently. Keeping in mind the inflation, rise in fuel prices and after recommendations from the Khatua committee a meeting was held with auto, taxi unions and passenger associations on Monday. The decision was taken to increase the fare to ₹23 for autos and ₹28 for taxis, cool cabs will charge at ₹40.”

These fares are applicable for all autos and taxis in the city irrespective of the fuel used. Till recalibration of meters is not complete, autos and taxis will be allowed to use valid tariff card.

The fare for autos was ₹21 for the first 1.5km and has now increased to ₹23. For every kilometre thereafter, ₹15.33 will be charged in place of ₹14.20. Meanwhile, taxis that used to ply for ₹25 for the first 1.5 km has increased to ₹28 and for every kilometre thereafter, ₹18.66 will be charged instead of ₹16.93.

“As per the Khatua committee report, the price hike should have been ₹24 for autos and ₹29 for taxis. During our meeting, industries minister Uday Samant requested to reduce the fare by a rupee. This decision was mutually accepted so we have no more demands in this regard as of now,” said A L Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai Taximen’s Union.

This decision to hike fares was taken in a meeting held on Monday but the minutes of the meeting was signed and released only on Tuesday. The existing fare of autos and taxis was implemented on March 2021.