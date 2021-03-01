Mumbai auto, taxi users to pay more for commute from today

Passengers travelling by autorickshaw or taxi in Mumbai will be paying more for their commute from today, following the Maharashtra government’s February 22 decision to increase the fares of these modes of transport.

The minimum autorickshaw fare (for 1.5 kilometres) is now ₹21 as opposed to ₹18 while the same for black and yellow taxis is ₹25 as opposed to earlier ₹22. The per kilometre rate of autorickshaws has been increased to ₹14.20 from ₹12.19 while that of black and yellow taxis has increased to ₹16.93 from ₹14.84.

Likewise, the minimum auto rickshaw fare during night (midnight to morning) for auto rickshaw is ₹27 and the minimum taxi fare is now ₹32.

The new tariff card can be downloaded here.

The last auto and taxi fare hike took place in June 2015. Mumbai has nearly 200,000 autorickshaws and 40,000 taxis.