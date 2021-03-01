Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai auto, taxi users to pay more for commute from today
Mumbai auto, taxi users to pay more for commute from today

The minimum autorickshaw fare (for 1.5 kilometres) is now ₹21 as opposed to ₹18 while the same for black and yellow taxis is ₹25 as opposed to earlier ₹22
By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Representational Image. (HT file)

Passengers travelling by autorickshaw or taxi in Mumbai will be paying more for their commute from today, following the Maharashtra government’s February 22 decision to increase the fares of these modes of transport.

The minimum autorickshaw fare (for 1.5 kilometres) is now 21 as opposed to 18 while the same for black and yellow taxis is 25 as opposed to earlier 22. The per kilometre rate of autorickshaws has been increased to 14.20 from 12.19 while that of black and yellow taxis has increased to 16.93 from 14.84.

Likewise, the minimum auto rickshaw fare during night (midnight to morning) for auto rickshaw is 27 and the minimum taxi fare is now 32.

The new tariff card can be downloaded here.

The last auto and taxi fare hike took place in June 2015. Mumbai has nearly 200,000 autorickshaws and 40,000 taxis.

