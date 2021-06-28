Mumbai: Bizman arrested in Rs17.51-cr cheating case

The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has arrested a businessman, who along with his associates allegedly cheated 45 exporters from the city and other parts of the country to the tune of ₹17.51 crore. The accused, Durgaprasad Kuna, 43, is one of the directors of a Dubai-based company, which joined hands with other companies in importing onions, coconut, fruits from Indian companies by paying 30% in advance. Kuna was arrested by unit five on the complaint of the owner of a Ghatkopar-based import-export company, ASG Industries Pvt Ltd. The complainant had in 2018 sent onions, coconut, pomegranate to Agro Growth Food Stuff Trading LLC, Dubai, after receiving 30% in advance. But later the company defaulted on the payment.

According to the EOW, like Agro Growith Food Stuff Trading LLC, there are two other Dubai-based companies –Badr Ahmed Juma Hussain and OPC Foodstuff Trading LLC – which have indulged in wrongful practices. The three companies have the same modus operandi and cheated 45 businessmen to the tune of USD 2399705.44 (approximately ₹17.51 crore).