Solar panels commissioned on two BMC office buildings

Mumbai: To reduce the monthly electricity bills, several solar panels were commissioned on the rooftop in two ward offices of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) – P-south ward and M-west ward – on Saturday.

The P-south ward comprises areas like Goregaon and Oshiwara, while the M-west ward comprises areas like Chembur, Tilak Nagar and Mahul.

Vishwas Mote, assistant commissioner, M-west ward, said, “The units of electricity generated through these panels will be deducted from our monthly bills. These units are first converted from DC to AC and then calculated. It will help save money spent on electricity bills of the ward.”

The P-south ward commissioned a 25 kilowatt (KW) on-grid solar rooftop, while the M-west ward commissioned a 50 KW on-grid rooftop. 93 rooftop panels were installed on the terrace of the M-west ward at a cost of ₹34.6 lakh. It will save approximately ₹5 lakh every year, said a BMC official, adding that the cost of the project will be recovered in six years.

The solar panels, which have a life of 25 years, will help save more than ₹1.2 crore in the coming years on electricity bills, said the BMC official. Similarly, in the P-south ward, a 25KW on-grid solar rooftop was installed at the cost of nearly ₹22 lakh. The project will save ₹3.24 lakh annually and the cost will be recovered in five years.

Rajesh Akre, assistant commissioner, P-South ward said, “This on-grid commissioning will really help reduce the bills of the ward office and will bring it to near zero. We encourage private buildings as well to install them.”

In this year’s budget, BMC’s mechanical and electrical department has allotted an amount of ₹90 lakh for a rooftop solar power plant. BMC had also said that it was considering to set-up a solar plant on the Gorai dumping site, which was scientifically enclosed in 2009.

