Mumbai civic body aims to vaccinate 4 million citizens aged above 45 by May end

As the Central government has allowed vaccination for all citizens above the age of 45 years starting April 1, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) aims to vaccinate around 4 million citizens above the age of 45 years by the end of May.

According to BMC officials, the civic body has undertaken several measures to ensure the turnout at vaccination centres is increased. BMC has also written to the Centre seeking permission for door-to-door vaccination for those who are bed-ridden, and also for the general public.

On Thursday, Mumbai crossed the 1 million mark of vaccination. Overall, in Mumbai, 1,008,323 citizens have been vaccinated of which 477,507 are senior citizens, 78,622 are those above 45 years of age with comorbidities and the remaining are frontline and healthcare workers. On Tuesday the Centre announced that all those aged above 45 will be eligible to get vaccine starting April 1.

BMC said it has taken various measures, such as increasing vaccination centres from nine to 104 including private hospitals, to ensure more people are getting vaccinated. BMC said it will add 25 vaccination centres soon with the drive opening for anyone above the age of 45 from April 1.

Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC, said, “We are aiming to vaccinate around 4 million citizens among those above the age of 45 years by May 2021. With the turnout decreasing, we are taking several measures to ensure we cover maximum population. We have increased the number of centres. At several centres, we will add one more shift to ensure vaccination can go on till 9pm. However, shifts will be increased after gauging the response.”

Kakani added, “We have also shared a list of additional 25 vaccination centres with the Central government that will help us during vaccination from April 1. We have also applied for permission to vaccinate citizens at their doorstep. If not all, at least those who cannot come out or who are bed ridden can be vaccinated at their doorstep.”

BMC has maintained that they are not facing shortage of vaccine, and said they currently have around 300,000 vaccine doses in stock. According to civic officials, they have been receiving vaccine from time to time.

In the budget speech for 2021-22, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had said that the ultimate aim is to vaccinate around 10 million people in a phased manner.

Mhada, SRA headquarters see Covid-19 cases

Five citizens tested positive for Covid-19 at the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) headquarters at Bandra on the first day of testing. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), which started testing from Monday at its Bandra headquarters, also reported eight cases.

Mhada has made testing compulsory for all visitors entering their headquarters. Of the 182 people tested, five were found to be positive and were shifted to the Covid-19 centre at Kalina. There were long queues for the testing in the premises.

Mhada has appealed to the people to visit their premises only if necessary.