Mumbai civic body asks hospitals, jumbo facilities to be ready for third Covid wave

Civic-run jumbo Covid-19 facilities, peripheral and super speciality hospitals and private medical institutions have been asked to be on alert in anticipation of the third wave in Mumbai. Civic commissioner IS Chalal has instructed all the facilities to take a stock of oxygen supply, medicine stock, manpower among other things in order to be ready if the number of hospitalisation rises.

In a review meeting held on August 30, Chahal said all hospitals and jumbo facilities must conduct a thorough review of equipment, medicines and manpower that will be required if Covid cases surge further. He also said that all hospitals equipped with oxygen facilities should ensure that oxygen supply is connected to every bed that is designated as oxygen bed.

Mumbai had seen a considerable dip in cases in mid-August. The city had been reporting less than 300 cases till August 29 when the number of cases jumped to 391. Earlier on August 16 daily cases stood at 195 and 196 on August 17. On Wednesday, cases jumped further to 415, and on Thursday the number stood at 440, worrying civic officials.

“We have to be on alert in terms of identifying red flags and acting on them promptly,” said Dr Maharudra Kumbhar, officer on special duty at SevenHills Hospital who was a part of the review meeting. The 1,850-bed SevenHills Hospital currently has 40% occupancy. The hospital has used the past few weeks to train and re-train hospital staff in identifying red flags in patients who might deteriorate, treating paediatric patients and overall infection control. “The focus will be on reducing fatality,” said Kumbhar.

Private hospitals to hold a meeting

Doctors said many activities have resumed in the city which led to the surge in Covid cases. “But in case the numbers go up drastically, there should not be any shortage for our end,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali from Bombay Hospital who represented private hospitals in the review meeting. “All hospitals will be reviewing their situation in terms of oxygen and availability of drugs such as remdesivir, tocilizumab etc. The newer monoclonal antibody drugs will also be kept ready,” he said, adding that chief executive officers of all private hospitals would meet this week to discuss preparedness.

Experts have said children may be highly vulnerable in the third wave as they are among the unvaccinated population. According to Bhansali, private hospitals are also likely to have internal paediatric committees to have seamless protocols to treat children.

Good contact-tracing and use of masks are crucial in controlling the potential surge in new cases. Chahal has also mandated that any building with more than five Covid-positive patients should be sealed and all residents must undergo testing. Entry of outsiders and exit of residents from such buildings will be strictly prohibited. Civic officials and police will also be vigilant and stringent about wearing masks in public areas.