Mumbai civic body gets 3 international bids for constructing holding ponds

Three international bids have been received for studying and preparing a detailed project report for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious project of constructing underground silos (holding ponds) to hold excess rainwater and prevent waterlogging
By Sagar Pillai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The ponds will be constructed along the lines of underground water holding ponds in Tokyo. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)

Three international bids have been received for studying and preparing a detailed project report for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious project of constructing underground silos (holding ponds) to hold excess rainwater and prevent waterlogging. This report will inform BMC about the feasibility of constructing holding ponds in the city and areas where it can be constructed.

The three consultants are international companies from Japan, South Korea and the Netherlands, that have tied up with our local companies. Senior civic officials said that these holding ponds are expected to be constructed in the next five years. The tenders were floated in May last year and the consultant is to be finalised by February.

The ponds will be constructed along the lines of underground water holding ponds in Tokyo. The BMC had plans to construct underground water silos to collect water that flows into the Mithi river and takes up it’s carrying capacity during a heavy downpour.

The consultant is being appointed to carry out a one-year study of rainfall patterns, the geography of the city, contours and also studying the rock areas. They will submit a detailed project report to the BMC following the study and will also be the project management consultant for the next four years. The consultation is expected to cost the BMC an estimated 31 crores.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We have received three international bids from Japan, South Korea and the Netherlands. The bids are being studied as of now and we will finalise it in another 15 days.”

The artificial holding pond plan was mooted by the BMC last year on the lines of Japan. The holding pond will be used to store the excess rainwater from the Vihar, Tulsi, and Powai lakes, instead of discharging into the river that overflows during monsoon.

The BMC is working on several aspects for the Mithi river’s rejuvenation, including encouraging aquatic life, increasing green belt along its banks around Powai and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road. The bid document prepared by BMC also cites assessment on the possibilities of the urban development for commercial and public activities along the river banks and boating facilities in a bid to boost tourism.

