Mumbai civic body set to ramp up Covid testing

Keeping the festival season in mind, starting with Raksha Bandhan on Sunday, and amid the relaxations implemented since the past 10 days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may soon increase daily testing of samples for Covid-19. In the past two days, BMC has conducted a dry run by doubling its number of tests, so as to gauge the situation. For example: Over 50,000 tests have been conducted in the past two days, the majority of which are rapid antigen kits. This is an increase from the daily 25,000 to 35,000 tests conducted until Wednesday.

According to officials, more testing leads to faster detection of cases, which results in early tracing of infected citizens. As per predictions of experts and authorities, the third wave of Covid-19 is likely to happen between September and October, during the festival season.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “In the last two days, we did a trial run by increasing our testing numbers above 50,000. However, it will remain around 35,000 for now. But in the coming days, depending on the situation, we may increase testing.” He added, “When we increase testing, major reliance will be on RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests. Ultimately, when we have to increase testing, we will have to focus on places with high footfall. For example: Malls again, depending on whether they are open; hawkers and shopkeepers. We will target those who have multiple chances of contact.”

In Mumbai, as of August 19, 740,290 Covid cases have been detected by testing 8,855,005 samples. The overall positivity rate is 8.36% and daily positivity rate is between 0.5% and 1% over the past few days. The city on Saturday reported 262 cases and five deaths. Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner of D ward, which covers Malabar Hill and Tardeo, said, “There are many areas in my ward where citizens are going outstation for work. On return, they get tested and there are times even their families get tested. This helps in early testing and tracing. ” Dr Madhav Sathe, retired microbiology professor at Nair hospital, said, “Looking at relaxations and festivals coming up, we should have 40,000-50,000 tests in Mumbai, of which 60% should be RT-PCR and 40% rapid antigen.”