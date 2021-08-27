Mumbai civic body to conduct 2nd fever camp at Agripada school

A day after 22 children including staff members were tested positive for Covid-19 at St Joseph’s School at Agripada, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to set up a fever camp at the school premises next week for the second time to conduct mass testing of the children and staffers.

On Monday, four staff members were tested positive, after which 22 members were detected positive on Thursday. The BMC’s E ward has decided to conduct screening in nearby night shelters where people reside in small groups.

On Thursday, the BMC in a statement had said that it has sealed St Joseph boarding school and orphanage in Agripada at Mumbai Central.

The BMC had on Tuesday conducted a fever camp and tested 95 people for Covid-19. Around 16 children and six staffers were tested positive for Covid prompting the BMC to seal the school. However, schools are shut in the city from March 2020, however, in this school, the orphanage is functional.

Manish Valanju, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s E ward, under which this school falls, said, “We will again conduct a fever camp next week, on Monday or Tuesday. We will conduct mass testing at this camp anticipating the onset of symptoms might take that much time.” Valanju added, “We are also going to check night shelters or those places where a small group of people reside. We will do screening and if required, even tests will be conducted at such places.”

Meanwhile, according to BMC’s standard operating procedure (SOP), it organises fever camps in areas where they suspect high-risk contacts of patients are likely to be infected, or in localities where a series of cases have been found in clusters in a short period of time. Earlier this month, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed the civic administration across all wards to increase contact tracing by 1:20 from 1:15 (trace up to 20 high-risk contacts of one positive case), and also increase the number of tests conducted in the city daily.