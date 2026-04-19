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Mumbai concert drug overdose deaths: Bouncer held for giving 'peddlers' entry without tickets

Mumbai concert drug overdose deaths: Bouncer held for giving 'peddlers' entry without tickets

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 07:53 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A "bouncer" was arrested on Sunday in the Mumbai concert drug overdose deaths case for allegedly allowing two persons to enter the venue without tickets to peddle drugs, a police official said.

Mumbai concert drug overdose deaths: Bouncer held for giving 'peddlers' entry without tickets

Two MBA students, a man and a woman, died of suspected overdose after consuming alcohol and ecstasy pills during the music concert that took place on April 11 in Goregaon in the north-western part of the metropolis. Both died on April 12, while a third student is undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital.

The Vanrai police station official said Pradip Arvind Gupta, a bouncer who was part of the security crew at the concert, gave alleged drug peddlers Ayush Sahitya and Vinit Garlani entry into the venue though the two did not have tickets.

"Gupta took 1000 each from both to let them in. With Gupta's arrest, the number of people held in the case has reached 10. The other nine who have been arrested comprise six alleged drug suppliers and three individuals linked to the organisation of the concert," the official said.

 
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