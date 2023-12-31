Mumbai cop poses as food delivery agent to nab peddler, drugs worth 10 lakh seized

An officer of the Mumbai police’s crime branch posed as a food delivery agent to apprehend a drug peddler and seized mephedrone worth ₹10 lakh in the western suburb of Jogeshwari here, an official said on Sunday. The police recovered 100 gm of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹ 10 lakh from the accused(Representational image)

Inspector Deepak Sawant, the head of crime branch unit 10, donned the uniform of a food delivery agent to apprehend the accused in the SV Road area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the official said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: SIT grills Majithia for over 4 hours in drugs case

The accused, Faisal Akbar Makhanoja (34), was nabbed by Sawant and his team after a chase, he said.

The police recovered 100 gm of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹10 lakh from the accused, the official said, adding that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered.