SIT grills Majithia for over 4 hours in drugs case

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) here in connection with a 2021 drugs case and was questioned for more than four hours, official sources said. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia after appearing before the SIT in Patiala on Monday. (ANI)

Around 25-30 questions were put to Majithia, revealed the sources. This comes a day after the SAD leader had written a letter to the SIT seeking four weeks to file a reply on the information sought by the probe team.

This was the SAD leader’s second appearance before the SIT this month. He had earlier appeared before the SIT on December 18 and was questioned for more than seven hours. Majithia had skipped the summons on December 27.

When asked if the SIT was satisfied with his replies, Majithia told reporters that the officials concerned could speak about it. The SIT is led by additional director general of police (Patiala range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, who is due to retire on Sunday.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, during the tenure of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government that acted on the probe report of the anti-drug Special Task Force in 2018. The state crime branch registered the case at its Mohali police station.

Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana high court granted him bail. Speaking to reporters, Majithia reiterated that the case against him is “politically motivated”.

Taking aim at the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Majithia said the CM should head the SIT as it is clear that he is indulging in ‘political vendetta’. “Punjab Police has failed to file the challan in the case even after two years of registering the case,” the SAD leader said.