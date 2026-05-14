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Mumbai court allows ED to interrogate 19 ISIS suspects lodged in various jails

Mumbai court allows ED to interrogate 19 ISIS suspects lodged in various jails

Published on: May 14, 2026 09:24 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A special court here on Thursday granted the Enforcement Directorate permission to record statements of 19 alleged ISIS members and sympathizers held in various prisons across India.

Mumbai court allows ED to interrogate 19 ISIS suspects lodged in various jails

Judge R B Rote of the court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act allowed the ED's plea to interrogate these accused "for the sake of proper and effective investigation".

The ED's money laundering probe stemmed from a case registered by the National Investigation Agency in November 2023.

The NIA probe targeted ISIS members operating in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, leading to the arrest of key figures including Shahnawaz Alam, Mohd Rizwan Ashraf and Mohd Arshad Warsi.

The ED, represented by advocate Arvind Aghav, submitted before the PMLA court that the accused were engaged in a deep-rooted conspiracy to expand the footprint of the terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in the country.

Late Saqib Nachan was the self-declared head of ISIS in India, the ED claimed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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