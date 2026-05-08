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Mumbai court grants anticipatory bail to professor in postgraduate dental student suicide case

Mumbai court grants anticipatory bail to professor in postgraduate dental student suicide case

Published on: May 08, 2026 10:16 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A special court under the SC and ST Act has granted anticipatory bail to a 60-year-old medical professor in a case pertaining to the suicide of a 24-year-old Master of Dental Surgery student.

Mumbai court grants anticipatory bail to professor in postgraduate dental student suicide case

The court said there was no evidence suggesting he had tortured the victim based on her caste or compelled her to take her own life.

The postgraduate student, Stuti Sonawane, was found hanging at her home in Mumbai's Antop Hill area on March 9 this year. Her boyfriend Fazal Mohammad Khan , an insurance agent, was arrested from Lower Parel in central Mumbai.

While the initial investigation focused on Khan, the police later sought to implicate Dr Kulvindersingh Banga, who was her teacher, based on WhatsApp messages.

Banga's lawyers Suddep Pasbola and Amit Ghag submitted that there is no material in the report that the victim was abused based on her caste.

Judge G G Bhansali, in an order passed on Thursday, noted that on perusal of the report, there are various allegations levelled against Khan, but in the suicide note running into five to six pages, nothing is mentioned about Dr Banga.

There was nothing to suggest that the act or behaviour of the applicant compelled Stuti Sonawane to commit suicide, the court held, while allowing Dr Banga's anticipatory bail.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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