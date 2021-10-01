Mumbai court issues process against Anil Deshmukh for not responding to ED’s summons

A Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Friday issued a process against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for failing to comply with summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate and has asked him to appear before the court on November 16, officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the court against Deshmukh, as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader failed to appear before the agency despite several summons.

The agency has moved to prosecute Deshmukh for non-compliance under section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant), which prescribes punishment of up to one month’s simple imprisonment or fine up to Rs. 500. Acting on the plea, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar on Friday issued the process against Deshmukh.

The Enforcement Directorate has already arrested Deshmukh’s personal assistant Sanjeev Palande and personal secretary Kundan Shinde in the money laundering case against Deshmukh and filed a detailed charge-sheet against them in which dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze is also named an accused.

The ED has alleged that on Deshmukh’s instructions, Vaze had called a meeting of bar owners from Mumbai and demanded a monthly amount of ₹3 lakh from each of them.

The agency has stated in its charge sheet that Vaze collected ₹4.70 crore from various bar owners between December 2020 and February 2021, at Deshmukh’s behest. According to the agency, Vaze handed over the extorted money to Shinde and subsequently, a part of the amount was routed to the charitable trust in Nagpur through various shell companies.

The agency claimed that its investigation began after former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that Deshmukh directed Vaze to collect ₹100 crore every month from establishments in Mumbai. Singh approached the Bombay high court (HC) and filed a petition in the matter.

Based on the High Court’s order, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initially conducted a preliminary enquiry and on April 21 registered an offence under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act after which the ED started its investigation.