Mumbai court says sufficient material available against Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul

While rejecting the interim anticipatory bail to former Union minister and Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul, named by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, a special court has reasoned that prima facie material against him was found to be substantial and satisfactory.

The ED had conducted searches last month in the premises of Adsul in connection with alleged fraud at City Cooperative Bank.

The court has noted this in its detailed order in the matter that was made available on Friday. “Only in exceptional cases where the case alleged is found to be frivolous or groundless, relief under section 438 of CrPC (Grant of bail in the apprehension of arrest) can be granted,” said the court, adding that prima facie, the case of the Enforcement Directorate is found neither frivolous nor groundless.

He is scheduled to hear the main pre-arrest bail plea next week.Adsul was named as chairman of the bank in 2006. An RBI audit in 2014-15 had allegedly revealed anomalies and irregularities in loan disbursement. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had begun a probe and an FIR was registered in 2020 on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy. The ED had summoned Adsul in February to record his formal statement.

Adsul had said in his plea that he was summoned again in September but he could not remain present due to an angioplasty he had to undergo. The plea added that the ED had not given any documents to him to specify why he was summoned. The 74-year-old alleged that it was a means of harassing him, as he has nothing to do with the alleged irregularities. He said that he had an apprehension that he would be arrested if he appeared before the central agency. Adsul’s interim pre-arrest bail plea was rejected on Tuesday. A petition filed by Adsul in the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the summons and the complaint was rejected last month.