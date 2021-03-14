Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Covaxin or Covishield? Pick your safe shot
mumbai news

Mumbai: Covaxin or Covishield? Pick your safe shot

With Covaxin granted the regular restricted emergency use authorisation just like Covishield manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute – and therefore the same licensure status – potential beneficiaries can exercise their choice of being inoculated with either of the two vaccines
By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Senior citizens line up at a vaccination centre at Manpada. (Praful Gangurde / HT)

With Covaxin granted the regular restricted emergency use authorisation just like Covishield manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute – and therefore the same licensure status – potential beneficiaries can exercise their choice of being inoculated with either of the two vaccines.

Three days after the Centre removed the “clinical trial mode” tag against Covaxin, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gave the nod to its five vaccination centres to administer Bharat Biotech’s indigenously developed vaccine, starting Monday.

The civic body will provide Covaxin vials at SevenHills hospital and jumbo centres at BKC, NESCO, Dahisar and Mulund, following which BYL Nair and Dr RN Cooper hospitals will be added to the list next week.

Till Sunday (March 14), Covaxin jabs were given only at the government-run JJ hospital at Byculla, which was also the sole Phase III clinical trial site in Mumbai.

On March 4, makers of Covaxin said preliminary results showed the first coronavirus vaccine developed in India has an efficacy rate of 81% in phase III of clinical trials.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sachin Vaze’s Shiv Sena connection

Maharashtra education dept releases Class 10, 12 question bank

Mumbai college under scanner for holding farewell party

Need one-time solution for tech glitches: University of Mumbai senate

The civic body received 63,000 doses of Covaxin from the central government on Saturday.

“Walk-in beneficiaries, during registration, will be given a choice across the table. After two-three days, the centralised Co-WIN site will also add the option to choose between the two vaccines. So, while registering online, people can choose their preferred vaccine,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC.

Covaxin is one of the two vaccines which has been used as part of the nationwide mass immunisation programme that was rolled out on January 16, starting with healthcare and frontline workers.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved its emergency use in clinical trial mode.

Covaxin uses an inactivated virus paired with an adjuvant – a chemical that boosts immune response.

When administered, immune cells recognise the dead virus which prompts the immune system in the body to make antibodies against the virus.

Dr Rajesh Dere, in-charge of BKC jumbo centre, said, “Unlike earlier, Covaxin beneficiaries will not have to sign a consent letter to take the vials. Earlier, people had to give their approval as it was under clinical trial.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP