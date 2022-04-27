Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination for 6-12 age group may begin on May 2

Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination of children between 6-12 years is likely to begin from May 2 onwards, said a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of public health in the BMC, said that the civic body will receive detailed guidelines from the union health ministry regarding the vaccination of 6-12 years old in the next two days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are anticipating the guidelines from the union ministry within the next two days itself and after that, we will require two more days to make arrangements for the drive. May 1 is Sunday and it is likely, that vaccination for the 6-12 category will start from May 2 onwards,” said Kakani.

At present there are 244 active vaccination centres in Mumbai, out of which 100 are civic-run, 17 are run by the state and central government and the remaining 127 are private centres. Kakani said that there is a target population of 5 lakh beneficiaries in the city, between the 6-12 years old age group.

“In the present scenario, we will start this drive in all the existing facilities and only if there is an additional requirement then only we will set up additional facilities,” Kakani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In all the vaccination centres, at least one paediatrician will be present to monitor the drive every day,” Kakani added.

In the ongoing vaccination of the 12-18 age group, four paediatricians are present in each of the 24 municipal wards and after the vaccination drive for the 6-12 group begins, one more paediatrician will be added in each municipal ward.