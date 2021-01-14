Mumbai Covid vaccination drive: Doctors on standby at 9 centres

Doctors and medical staff have been kept on standby at the nine Covid-19 vaccination centres in the city, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) prepares to administer vaccines to healthcare workers from January 16. The BMC aims to vaccinate at least 10,000 people daily, aiming to cover a total of 130,000 medical workers within two weeks. The second phase of the dry run is expected on January 15.

The nine vaccination centres in Mumbai include four major hospitals namely KEM, BYL Nair, Cooper and Sion, followed by four peripheral hospitals namely Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz, Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivli; and the Covid-19 facility at Bandra-Kurla Complex.

At every centre, 10 to 20 doctors will be on stand-by to attend to any emergency. Overall, around 200 doctors, over 100 nurses and around 500 volunteers will participate in the drive.

The vaccine centres have a total of 50 booths for vaccination, and each booth will be handled by a team of two to five vaccinators. According to BMC officials, the vaccination will be done by nurses in some centres and by doctors in some. The BMC has trained 5,000 volunteers.

Dr Sheela Jagptap from the immunisation department of the BMC, said, “Each health worker who undergoes vaccination will have to wait at the centre for around 30 minutes. In this period, if the person reports any side effects, we have kept doctors, nurses and specialists on standby. They will shift the person to the intensive care unit (ICU) for further treatment. In case there is no side effect, the person will be allowed to go home with a pamphlet on what he should do in case of a side effect. The second dose has to be taken 28 days after taking the first dose.”

“We won’t have a uniform number of staff at each vaccine centre. It is being worked out, as per the need. We are working on minute details,” she added.

According to BMC officials, they are not expecting serious side effects, except for a fever or swelling in rare cases. All those who undergo vaccination will be given contact of their local wards where they need to report any such problem.

The first shift at the centres will be from 8am to 2pm, and the second shift will be from 2pm to 8pm. Each centre will have a team of vaccinators, supervising doctors and nodal officers who will report to BMC headquarters.

On Wednesday, senior BMC officials, including Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani, visited the F-South ward in Parel where the vaccines are stored.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the BMC’s standing committee meeting was adjourned as members across parties, including Shiv Sena, BJP, Congress and NCP, demanded information on how the Covid-19 vaccination drive on health care will be conducted.