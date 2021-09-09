Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai crime branch arrests two with 5.91kg whale vomit
mumbai news

Mumbai crime branch arrests two with 5.91kg whale vomit

The Mumbai crime branch claimed the seized whale vomit is worth Rs5.91 crore and is highly valued and used in perfume manufacture.
By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 10:09 PM IST
The whale vomit or ambergris is produced in the digestive system of sperm whales, said Mumbai crime branch officials.

The Mumbai crime branch arrested two persons from Bhandup area who were allegedly trying to sell 5.91 kilograms ‘whale vomit’ or ambergris, produced in the digestive system of sperm whales. The police claim the seized ambergris is worth 5.91 crore and is highly valued and used in perfume manufacture. Ambergris is in high demand in the international markets.

The arrested accused Yogesh Ramesh Chawhan, 37, is a resident of Mulund, while Surender Chotto Sav, 39, lives in Malad. Both have been arrested under the charges of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody till September 13.

The officers traced the accused after receiving a tip-off about two persons searching for potential buyers, as they wanted to sell a huge quantity of ambergris. “We informed the forest officer and meanwhile also conducted an investigation to verify the facts. Once it was confirmed that the two have ambergris, we then laid a trap on Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Bhandup, as per their movement and intercepted them,” said deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade.

RELATED STORIES

We recovered 5.9kg of substance from their possession, which they were carrying in a bag. The substance which was looking like wax and forest official verified to be ambergris, added Mala wade.

“The accused brought ambergris from outside of Mumbai and we are inquiring about the supplier,” added officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Centre recommends final notice on ESZ around Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary

Section 144 in Mumbai till September 19, no Ganesh Chaturthi procession allowed

Top film financier Yusuf Lakdawala, who was lodged in Arthur Road Jail, dies

Mumbai gears up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi under strict Covid norms
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP