Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 350 kg seized drugs worth 1,500 cr destroyed in Navi Mumbai

350 kg seized drugs worth 1,500 cr destroyed in Navi Mumbai

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
May 27, 2023 12:53 AM IST

The Mumbai Preventive Commissioner under Mumbai Customs Zone III destroyed the drugs at Mumbai Waste Management Ltd in Taloja after orders from the Ministry of Finance

Mumbai: The Customs department destroyed 350 kg of seized drugs worth 1,500 crore at an incineration facility in Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai, India - May 26, 2023:Mumbai Customs Zone-III destroy drugs valued Rs.1500 crore at Mumbai Waste Management ,Taloja MIDC in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)
Navi Mumbai, India - May 26, 2023:Mumbai Customs Zone-III destroy drugs valued Rs.1500 crore at Mumbai Waste Management ,Taloja MIDC in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The Mumbai Preventive Commissioner under Mumbai Customs Zone III destroyed the drugs at Mumbai Waste Management Ltd in Taloja after orders from the Ministry of Finance.

“The disposal was carried out in the presence of the High-Level Drug Disposal Committee by the Preventive Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs Zone-III as per the directions of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, with videography and other specifications,” Dr Shridhar Dhumal, deputy commissioner, Custom Zone III, said.

He added that there was 9.035 kg of cocaine, 16.633 kg of Heroin, 198.1 kg of methamphetamine 32.915 kg of marijuana (ganja), 81.91 kg of mandrax tablets both of which are popular party drugs and 298 tablets of MDMA also known as ecstasy weighing 134 gms.

“The contraband included a major seizure by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) of cocaine and methamphetamine in Vashi around six months back. Also, while the drugs usually come from outside India, ganja was seized from a domestic courier seizure,” said Dhumal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ministry of finance
ministry of finance
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out