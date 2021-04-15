Mumbai Dabbawalas upset due to Covid restrictions; urge govt for financial help

Dabbawalas of Mumbai are facing a tough time due to the fresh Covid-19 restrictions in Maharashtra. "Out of 5,000 dabbawalas, only 400-500 were working. With new lockdown restrictions, only 200-250 are now left. We are again urging the govt for financial help: Vishnu Kaldoke, Mumbai Dabbawala spokesperson told news agency ANI.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by coronavirus infection. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has written a letter to the Centre, urging to consider the Covid-19 pandemic as natural calamity, so that the government can use the state disaster response fund (SDRF) to provide financial assistance to the affected people.

“We are imposing strict restrictions… Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown,” Uddhav Thackeray said. “People have to decide whether they want to help corona or the government that is working to curb it…” he added during his address to the state, which is battling a massive surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Thackeray said his government will spend ₹5,400 crore to support the people of Maharashtra as he announced the 15-day long statewide curfew. Food will also be distributed for one month under the government's flagship economy meal scheme, Shiv Bhojan Thali.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 58,952 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 35,78,160, while 278 new fatalities pushed the toll to 58,804, the state health department said.

In view of an alarming rise in cases, the state government has announced stricter measures for 15 days which came into force at 8pm on Wednesday and will remain in operation till 7am on May 1.