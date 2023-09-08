Mumbai: Despite relentless heavy rains drenching Mumbai throughout the day, the city experienced a stroke of luck as no major injuries were reported among Dahi Handi revellers.

Mumbai dodges major Dahi Handi injuries despite heavy rains

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report, a total of 107 Dahi Handi enthusiasts received medical attention, with only six of them requiring hospitalisation. This year’s figures stand in stark contrast to the 2022 statistics when Mumbai witnessed 222 Dahi Handi injuries and three fatalities.

Sachin Dhuri, the coordinator of Ravindra Bhosale Mitra Mandal, which was assisting injured Govindas at KEM Hospital-Parel, noted, “The non-stop downpour made it difficult for the Dahi Handi revelers to form the human pyramids as they frequently slipped. Remarkably, we have not witnessed any severe injuries, not even fractures that are typically commonplace during Dahi Handi celebrations.”

Among those injured was Aasawari Pawaskar, a 22-year-old resident of Pratikshanagar-Sion, who sustained a ligament tear in her right leg while participating in the festivities at Bhoiwada.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We started from home at 11am. It was raining heavily. I was in the middle of the six-tier pyramid when the govinda on the upper level slipped. While others just got minor scratches, I was diagnosed with a ligament tear and advised bed rest for next few weeks,” she said.

Out of the 107 injured, 14 were admitted. According to the BMC, seven are admitted to KEM Hospital, two to Rajawadi Hospital-Ghatkopar and one to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital in Kandivali.

“No one critical one has hip fracture, and two adults have fracture. We have admitted a child with minor fracture in wrist region and the other two admitted patients had back and neck pain and they were under observation. The two patients with hip and leg fracture will require surgeries. One more patient came with collar bone fracture,” said a senior doctor at KEM Hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepak Andhere, 49, who complained of pain in rib and abdomen region after falling from fifth tier at Bhoiwada, was initially admitted to KEM Hospital. He was later discharged after diagnostic reports showed no rib fracture or major injuries.

“The treatment was smoother. We came to the hospital around 12 pm. By 2.30pm, all the tests reports came, and I was discharged. Initially the doctor suspected rib fracture and admitted me,” he said.

LTMG Sion Hospital saw seven DFhi Handi revellers out of which six were children. “All of them had blunt injuries. Two of them were eight-year-old (a girl and a boy). Others included a 10-year-old, 12-year-old and 13-year-old boy. We treated them on an outpatient basis,” said a doctor from Sion Hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1 seriously injured in Thane

As many as 13 Govindas were injured while forming human pyramids during Dahi Handi celebrations in Thane, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) officials said on Thursday.

While most of the injured were discharged after treatment, one was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition and later his health had stabilised, they said.

Nine of the injured were admitted to civic run Kalwa Hospital while four at Civil hospital.

Yasin Tadvi, chief officer, Thane RDMC, said, “They all suffered minor injuries, and they were discharged after first aid.”