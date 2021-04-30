Mumbai daily Covid positivity rate hits single digit after 45 days

Mumbai’s daily Covid positivity rate has hit single digit on Friday after 45 days. According to the BMC officials, the city’s daily positivity rate reported was 9.94%.

Positivity rate is the number of Covid-19 cases as a percentage of the total tests done in the city.

According to preliminary figures released by the BMC on Friday, 43,525 tests were held in the city of which 4,328 samples tested positive, which means a positive rate is 9.94%. However, these are preliminary figures and are subject to change by evening when BMC releases daily figures after filtering out duplications in the data.

The city’s positivity rate had come close to this figure last on March 13 when Mumbai’s daily positivity rate was 9.48% after which went up to 15% around March 20.

Also Read | Will start vaccination for 18+ only with 2.5 mn doses in hand: Maharashtra

In April, the city positivity rate reached up to 27%. The city’s highest-ever positivity rate was reported to be 27.94% on April 4. So far, Mumbai has conducted a total of 5,380,473 tests. The overall positivity rate is 11.9%.

In the past few days, the daily number of Covid-19 cases in the city has been on the decline. The highest number of cases reported in the city so far was 11,206 on April 4.

By mid-April, Mumbai was reporting on an average 7,000-8,000 cases a day. On April 15, it reported 8,209 Covid-19 cases, which dropped to 5,867 cases on April 24. These further dropped to 3,840 on April 26.

Commenting on the drop, BMC municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “Around 44,00 have tested. Out of these, 85% cases are asymptomatic. Perhaps Mumbai is the only city in India with single digit positivity even with high testing.”

Meanwhile, according to the health department data, Mumbai has 644,583 cases while its death toll is 13,036.