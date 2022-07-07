Restricted entry to Mumbai beaches as heavy rains pound Maharashtra capital

Amid heavy rainfall alert in several regions of Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday prohibited people from visiting the city's beaches on days when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ or ‘red’ alert except in the morning hours.

In an order issued by the municipal body, it said that people can visit the beaches on such days only from 6am to 10am. Quoting an official, news agency ANI reported that this decision was made to prevent incidents of drowning in the Arabian Sea.

"It is hereby directed that during the period of orange and red alert by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the beaches in Mumbai shall be open for entry for general public between 6am and 10am only," the order issued by municipal commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal stated.

The BMC has asked all beaches to put up necessary instructions so that people remain informed about these restrictions. Furthermore, civic officials have been directed to involve police, fire department's life guards and the BMC for the purpose.

The Met department has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai till July 10, even as heavy rain continued to lash the Maharashtra capital along with other parts of the western state. A ‘red’ alert has been issued in isolated places and ghat sections of Pune and Satara for July 8, and in Kolhapur district till July 9.

“Chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated parts in Mumbai till 10 July,” the IMD said in a statement.

According to the IMD's latest bulletin, widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning are expected in Maharashtra over the next five days.