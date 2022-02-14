Mumbai environmentalist seeks public health advisories on poor air days

MUMBAI: In a letter to officials on Sunday, city-based environmentalist and founder of the Awaaz Foundation, Sumaira Abdulali, demanded that a public health advisory be issued on days when Mumbai experiences days with hazardous air quality, much like what is done in Delhi and the surrounding national capital region when pollution levels exceed safe thresholds.

Abdulali pointed out that over the last couple of weeks, Mumbai witnessed its highest ever air pollution levels since city-wide intensive air monitoring was initiated in 2015. Mumbai’s AQI breached the 500 mark on January 24-25 and again witnessed very high AQI (over 300) during the first week of February. This was attributed to two dust storms that originated in the Middle East, Afghanistan, Pakistan and surrounding regions that brought dust and haze to northwestern Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

“These incidences, however, cannot be dismissed as one-off events affecting the city’s air pollution, since poor air quality and its impact on health has become a significant concern for Mumbai not just during the winter months, but throughout the year,” Abdulali wrote on Sunday to the chief minister, environment minister and commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). She added that BMC has in its latest budget announced the installation of 128 sensor-based systems to monitor air quality and provide real-time data within 4 sq km each, making Mumbai’s air quality network the largest in India. “This will make forecasting and also issuing health warnings on poor air quality days a lot easier now,” Abdulali said.

Public Health Warnings are mandated by the National Clean Air Action Plan (NCAP). They are to be implemented by every urban local bodies (ULB) of the 132 non-attainment cities in India on days when air quality severely deteriorates and is unhealthy for citizens. The design for forecasting AQI and issuing health warnings will lead to increased public awareness and ultimately, a decrease in health risk, she explained.

“I request Public Health Warnings should be urgently issued in Mumbai and Maharashtra when the Air Quality Index (AQI) rises beyond safe health limits and reaches Poor, Very Poor or Hazardous levels. Such health advisories in advance would ensure people and vulnerable groups such as senior citizens, children, pregnant women among others can effectively protect themselves from deteriorating air quality,” Awaaz Foundation’s letter says.

Health advisories for poor air pollution is an established global practice, and demonstrably more effective when they are hyper-local in nature. This is critical “to best inform users about days and times when they should avoid outdoor activities such as walking, cycling, or other exercises, as well as prevent people with breathing problems and small children from playing outside in their specific neighbourhood,” Abdulali added.