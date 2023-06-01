City’s peak power demand touches all-time high of 3,968 MW

Mumbai: With soaring temperatures, the peak electricity demand in the city touched 3,968 megawatt (MW) for the first time on Wednesday. HT Image

Earlier, the highest demand was recorded on April 19 at 3,893 Mw. The load was such that various parts in both western and eastern suburbs experienced power cuts.

The power distribution companies have attributed the surge to rising temperatures and summer heat as the city recorded 34 degrees Celsius with heavy humidity on Wednesday.

The highest power demand was recorded at around 3.30pm when it peaked at 3,968 MW. “The demand stayed for around 10 to 15 minutes or so after which it started dropping,” a power expert said. It was briefly hovering around 3,945 MW and then came to 3,909 MW after which it went downwards.

Later in the early evening, there was tripping in the power supply cable as well due to the increased load. An Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) spokesperson said that the peak network demand was established at 2,082 MW (in their area of supply), which is the highest till date.

“Due to tripping at 220 kV Aarey Transmission sub-station, customers experienced power interruption in parts of Andheri, Malad, Goregoan, Ghatkopar and Powai. However, we ensured no interruption to critical establishments and restored supply to the majority of customers within 30 to 45 minutes,” the spokesperson added.

Adani supplies electricity to more than 26 lakh consumers primarily in the suburbs, Tata Power has a base of 7 lakh-odd consumers, while BEST supplies to 10.50 lakh consumers in the island city. Tata Power claimed that since May 29, the demand for power has been steadily increasing in the city.

“This rise in demand is a yearly occurrence during this period due to the escalating humidity and temperature in and around the city. Our team is closely monitoring the demand scenario in Mumbai which reached an all-time high of 3,968 MW, of which Trombay plant supplied 750 MW,” a Tata Power spokesperson said.