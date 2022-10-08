Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Fire breaks out on 12th floor of residential building in Chembur

Mumbai: Fire breaks out on 12th floor of residential building in Chembur

mumbai news
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 04:04 PM IST

A level 2 fire was reported in the New Tilak Nagar area, near the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station. The fire was reported around 2:45pm at the building called Rail View Housing Society.

A fire broke out in a residential building in the New Tilak Nagar area in Mumbai. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Chembur area on Saturday afternoon, a civic official said. There were no reports of anyone getting injured and a fire-fighting operation was underway, he said.

A level 2 fire was reported in the New Tilak Nagar area, near the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station. The fire was reported around 2:45pm at the building called Rail View Housing Society. The cause of the fire was not known yet and the Mumbai Fire Brigade has mobilised various firefighting vehicles to the spot.

Rescue operation to evacuate people from the building was underway. There were no injuries reported till 3:30pm. More information on this is awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
mumbai firefighter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP